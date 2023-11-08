American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Coty worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,202,000 after purchasing an additional 883,215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $327,687,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COTY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COTY

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.