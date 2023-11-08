American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

View Our Latest Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.