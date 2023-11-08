American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Flowserve worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

