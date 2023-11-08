American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $176.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $251.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

