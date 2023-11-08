American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,289 shares of company stock worth $10,430,428. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $492.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $336.63 and a one year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

