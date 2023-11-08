American International Group Inc. Sells 2,532 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of IPG Photonics worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 71.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 192.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IPGP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $840,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,279,099 shares in the company, valued at $741,594,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $840,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,279,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,594,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,820 shares of company stock worth $4,208,298 over the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.