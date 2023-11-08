American International Group Inc. Sells 4,023 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Adient worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 782.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

