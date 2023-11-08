American International Group Inc. Sells 4,023 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Adient worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 782.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.
Adient Stock Performance
Shares of ADNT stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $47.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Adient
Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
