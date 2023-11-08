American International Group Inc. Sells 5,890 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $231,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 89.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

