American International Group Inc. Sells 7,279 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,207,235.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 774,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,485 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FYBR opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $30.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

