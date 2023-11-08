American Strategic Investment (NYC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect American Strategic Investment to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($4.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($3.13). American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 69.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. On average, analysts expect American Strategic Investment to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

American Strategic Investment Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. American Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of American Strategic Investment

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 223,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,080,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,078,343.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 227,140 shares of company stock worth $2,314,534 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on American Strategic Investment from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on NYC

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.