Analysts Issue Forecasts for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.28.

Shares of FND stock opened at $79.47 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

