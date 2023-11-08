Analysts Issue Forecasts for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $54.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

