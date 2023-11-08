Analysts Offer Predictions for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $7.65 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $270.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after buying an additional 2,974,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 328,655 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,708,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 316,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 296,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 265,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 139,280 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $2,036,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,780,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,673. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

