Analysts Set Expectations for Surge Energy Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGY. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.31.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$8.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$855.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

