Analysts Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT at $113.64

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.64.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Synaptics Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,138 shares of company stock worth $1,621,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
