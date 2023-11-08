Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BUD opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.