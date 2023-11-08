Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $16.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 15,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,105.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,421. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 15,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $199,105.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,421. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 232,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Articles

