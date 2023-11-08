Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARDS opened at $0.07 on Monday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aridis Pharmaceuticals
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.