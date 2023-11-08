Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $0.07 on Monday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

