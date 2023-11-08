Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Holdings Cut by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Artivion worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Artivion in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Artivion by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Artivion from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Artivion Stock Performance
AORT opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $565.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $17.97.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
