Asio Capital LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $459.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

