Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,338 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $26,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $26,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $268,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.90 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

