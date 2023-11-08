Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after buying an additional 1,350,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after buying an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $119.43 and a 52-week high of $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.85.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

