Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,643.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,448 shares of company stock worth $1,337,262 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.77. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

