Atria Investments Inc Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

