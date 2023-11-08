Atria Investments Inc Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.33% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSID stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $414.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.