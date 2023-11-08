Atria Investments Inc Has $1.38 Million Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,934,000 after buying an additional 437,566 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,235,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,086,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,721,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

