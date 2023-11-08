Atria Investments Inc Invests $1.39 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in First Solar by 46.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in First Solar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,371 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

FSLR opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.19 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.72.

Get Our Latest Report on First Solar

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.