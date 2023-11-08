Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,687 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.