Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 159,653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,842,000 after acquiring an additional 104,903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,460,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWP opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.19 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

