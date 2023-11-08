Atria Investments Inc Purchases New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,339,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,396 shares of company stock worth $1,452,474. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

