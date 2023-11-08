Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,535 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.