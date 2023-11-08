Atria Investments Inc Sells 446 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on BUD. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.3 %
BUD stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.