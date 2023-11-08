AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Raised to $30.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

