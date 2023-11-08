Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $471.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $291.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6,083.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 131.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.40 to $1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

