AvePoint (AVPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.78 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect AvePoint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, September 18th.

View Our Latest Report on AVPT

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In related news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,999,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,314,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,999,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,314,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $28,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,424,946 shares in the company, valued at $9,974,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,695,113 shares of company stock valued at $100,205,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AvePoint by 24.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AvePoint by 103.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AvePoint by 145.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.