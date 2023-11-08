Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Avient worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,279,000 after buying an additional 617,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Avient by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Avient by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avient Price Performance

Avient Increases Dividend

Shares of AVNT opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVNT

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.