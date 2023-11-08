Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.90. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACLS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of ACLS opened at $129.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $161.51. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89.

In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

