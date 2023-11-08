B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $46.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.07. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

