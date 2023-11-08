B. Riley Comments on Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 2.2 %

LINC stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.37 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $104,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 984,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 327,302 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2,151.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,060.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 148,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.