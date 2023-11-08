Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Terrence Downey Buys 5,000 Shares

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Downey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,546.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bally’s Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of BALY stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
