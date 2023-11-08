Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 326,048 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $40,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

