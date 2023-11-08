Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,319 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of FirstCash worth $40,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 18.0% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 13.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $3,803,114.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,778,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,006,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $3,803,114.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,778,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,006,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,864 shares of company stock valued at $47,802,894 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

