Bank OZK to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OZK

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 14.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 406.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 260,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.