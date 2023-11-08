Barclays PLC Acquires 19,298 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Chord Energy worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the second quarter worth about $954,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the second quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $253,065.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $253,065.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,718,385. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.68.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.