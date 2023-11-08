Barclays PLC Acquires 99,889 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,889 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of ChampionX worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ChampionX by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 177,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

