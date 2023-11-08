Barclays PLC Buys 367,444 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,444 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Newell Brands worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,805,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,712,000 after acquiring an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,058,000 after acquiring an additional 748,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -20.90%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.