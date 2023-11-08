Barclays PLC Buys 5,502 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Masimo worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.17.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

