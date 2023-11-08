Barclays PLC Raises Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Fluor worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 225.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,000 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

