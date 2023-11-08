Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 140,265 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Moelis & Company worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 121.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 452.84%.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

