Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Duolingo worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,039,000 after buying an additional 1,214,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUOL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

DUOL stock opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average is $148.79.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $327,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,152,600.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,738 shares of company stock worth $37,148,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

